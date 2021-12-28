Russia sees 21,922 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest number since September 28

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has registered 21,922 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 10,437,152 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

According to the crisis center, in absolute terms, this is the lowest increase in three months, since September 28. The relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.21%.

The number of the COVID-19 fatalities in Russia surged by 935 in the last 24 hours versus 937 a day earlier to 306,090.

The COVID-19 death toll registered over the past day hit a new low since October 7. The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) remained at 2.93%, according to the crisis center.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 43,961, the highest number since the onset of the pandemic. For the first time, it has doubled the number of new cases of infection.

In all, 9,337,447 patients have recovered. According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has increased to the level of 89.5% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

