Russia sends note of protest to US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow sent a note of protest to Washington over violations of international law regarding Russian diplomatic missions. Report informs this is stated in the message of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"In connection with the continuing gross violation of the norms of international law by the United States of America with respect to diplomatic missions and consular offices of the Russian Federation on the territory of the United States, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia expressed a strong protest to the State Department by sending a note”, MFA says.

News.Az

News.Az