Russia shuts down Polish consulate in St. Petersburg in retaliation for Poznan closure
Photo: TASS
Russia has officially shut down Poland’s Consulate General in St. Petersburg, escalating a diplomatic tit-for-tat dispute with Warsaw.The closure follows Poland's decision in October 2024 to shut down the Russian consulate in the city of Poznan, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The Polish Foreign Ministry justified its move, stating it had uncovered “cases of sabotage linked to Russian authorities on the territory of Poland.”
In retaliation, Russia ordered the closure of Poland’s diplomatic post in St. Petersburg, a decision finalized in December and implemented this week.
Starting Friday, consular services for Poles in the St. Petersburg region will be handled by Poland's embassy in Moscow.
Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry declared three Polish consulate workers as "personae non gratae," ordering their departure by a specified date.
Poland’s ambassador to Russia, Krzysztof Krajweski, said in a statement that he hopes that the Polish consular post would return to St. Petersburg in “better times.”
Despite the closure, Poland maintains diplomatic representation in Moscow, Kaliningrad and Irkutsk.