Russia shuts Polish consulate in St. Petersburg in retaliation

Russia announced on Thursday that it would close Poland's consulate general in St. Petersburg in retaliation for Poland's decision to shut down the Russian consulate in Poznan, News.az reports citing Reuters .

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement it was also declaring three of the Polish consulate's diplomatic staff members "personae non gratae" and that they would have to leave Russia by a certain date."It was emphasised to the Polish side that Moscow has taken and will continue to take tough retaliatory measures against any unfriendly steps towards Russia," the statement said.Poland's foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski told Reuters Russia had no right to react in such a way, as Poland's decision to close the consulate in Poznan was a reaction to Russia's sabotage and arson in Poland."And we do not conduct arson or sabotage in Russia. However, everyone knows what Russia is like, so this is not an unexpected action," Sikorski added.

News.Az