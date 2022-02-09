Yandex metrika counter

Russia stands for earliest organization of UNESCO mission to Azerbaijan, Armenia: Zakharova

"The issue of the preservation of cultural and historical heritage is discussed in the course of our regular contacts with Baku and Yerevan," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing, News.Az reports.

"We are in favor of organizing a UNESCO mission to Azerbaijan and Armenia as soon as possible," she said.


News.Az 

