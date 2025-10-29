Russia strikes critical infrastructure in Chernihiv again

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces struck a critical infrastructure facility in central Chernihiv on Wednesday morning, marking the second attack on the same site in consecutive days. The first strike occurred during the night of October 28.

Authorities urged residents to remain in shelters. As of 8:30 a.m. Kyiv time, no casualties were reported, and emergency services were on site verifying the situation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Russian attacks on Chernihiv have been frequent, often targeting the city’s energy system and other critical infrastructure. Previous strikes in the region, including drone attacks on October 27, have caused injuries and widespread power outages.

The head of the Chernihiv regional military administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, confirmed the ongoing threat to infrastructure and emphasized vigilance among residents.

News.Az