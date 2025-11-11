Czech President condemns removal of Ukrainian flag from parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Czech President Petr Pavel condemned the recent removal of the Ukrainian flag from the country’s parliament building, describing it as a setback for solidarity with Kyiv.

The flag had been displayed at the Chamber of Deputies since 2022 as a symbol of support for Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing aggression. On November 6, Tomio Okamura, the new right-wing populist speaker of the lower house, ordered its removal, sparking controversy, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

President Pavel emphasized that Ukrainian flags symbolize support for a nation under attack and that halting assistance to Ukraine—whether material, financial, or military—would be far more damaging.

“Ukraine is still the target of Russian aggression, and until a peace agreement is reached, our solidarity should not weaken,” Pavel said. He added that continued aid reflects democratic values and helps reduce human suffering caused by the conflict.

Meanwhile, Karel Havlíček, first deputy chairman of the populist ANO party, suggested that Ukrainian flags should eventually be removed from state buildings, highlighting a growing divide in Czech political opinion on the issue.

