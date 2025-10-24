Russia strikes infrastructure in Ukraine’s Kirovohrad, 19 settlements left without power

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched another overnight attack on Ukraine’s Kirovohrad region, targeting critical infrastructure and cutting power to 19 settlements, regional officials said on Friday.

“Last night, the enemy once again attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the region — this time in the Novoukrainskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate there are no casualties,” said Andrii Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Emergency teams are currently working to restore electricity supplies to affected areas.

The latest assault comes amid a renewed wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

On October 22, Russia carried out a massive combined strike, forcing authorities to impose emergency power outage schedules nationwide.

In the Kirovohrad region alone, previous strikes left 27 settlements without electricity, while in the Odesa region, attacks on a DTEK energy facility cut power to over 14,000 households.

In Zaporizhzhia, around 2,000 consumers were also left without power following nighttime shelling.

To stabilize the grid, consumption restriction measures were implemented on October 23, limiting both household and industrial energy use from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Kyiv time.

