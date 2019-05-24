Russia studies possibility of creating electromagnetic missiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

The concern Techmash (part of Rostec) is considering the possibility of creating projectiles for multiple launch rocket systems that will hit targets with electromagnetic pulses, Said Techmash Deputy Director General Alexander Kochkin, TASS reports.

"The issue of creating such projectiles is being discussed. There are conceptual ideas which we are ready to put in place should there be any request from the customer," Kochkin said, answering the question on the designing of missile projectiles for multiple launch rocket systems with warheads that would generate electromagnetic impulses, as well as electronic warfare missiles.

He added that the state customer in the person of the Russian Defense Ministry has not issued any technical enquiries for such projectiles yet.

News.Az

