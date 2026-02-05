Russia thwarts smuggling of giant meteorite fragment to UK - VIDEO

The massive specimen, weighing more than 2.5 tonnes, is believed to originate from the Aletai meteorite, one of the largest known iron meteorites in the world, according to the agency, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into the incident.

“The strategically important cargo was discovered during checks on a sea container at the port of Saint Petersburg,” the customs service said in a statement.

“When attempting to export it, it was declared as a garden sculpture. However, a detailed inspection showed that the origin and value of the cargo did not correspond to the declared information,” the statement added.

Video released by authorities showed customs officers prying open a crate to reveal the rock, with a grey, rugged surface.

🇷🇺 Russian customs agents seize a 2.5-ton meteorite in St. Petersburg after it was declared as a ‘landscape sculpture’ during an attempted export to Britain pic.twitter.com/qqY82UA315 — RT (@RT_com) February 5, 2026

The fragment is estimated to be worth around 323 million rubles ($4.2 million), the customs service said. Officials did not identify who attempted to export the meteorite, stating only that it was destined for the United Kingdom.

Scientists have raised ethical concerns over the sale of meteorites, which are often sought after for research and provide valuable insights into the formation of the early solar system.

The Aletai meteorite was discovered in western China in 1898 and is believed to be at least 4.5 billion years old.