Russia thwarts terror plot to explode passenger train in Stavropol

fficers of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) have thwarted a plot by a Central Asian national to blow up a passenger train in the Stavropol Region in Russia’s North Caucasus, the FSB said in a statement.

"Russia’s FSB has nabbed a Central Asian national, a member of an international terror ring that is outlawed in Russia, who plotted to carry out a terrorist attack in the Stavropol Region," the statement reads, News.Az reports, citing TASS. According to the FSB, "the criminal intended to remotely blow up a commuter train that runs regularly between Kislovodsk and Mineralnye Vody." The man scouted the area and bought components to make an explosive device in advance. After committing the crime, he planned to depart for Syria and join an international terrorist group there.Components, chemicals and a warhead for an improvised explosive device have been confiscated from the detainee’s home in Yessentuki. A criminal probe has been launched.

News.Az