Russia to explore space cooperation opportunities with Elon Musk

Russia is set to discuss potential space cooperation with Elon Musk, according to Kirill Dmitriev, special envoy of the Russian President for investment and economic cooperation, and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

"Discussions with Musk will be as early as in the near time. We believe Musk is a unique leader, focusing on the mankind to move forward together," Dmitriev said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Speculations appear now in mass media in respect of communications between Russia and the United States and issues discussed in the economy sphere, the special envoy said. This is done deliberately to prevent the bilateral dialogue," Dmitriev added.

