Russia to have anti-COVID vaccine enough for mass vaccination in early 2021

Russia will be able to manufacture anti-coronavirus vaccine enough to carry out mass vaccination by the beginning of 2021, President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeyev said on Monday.

"When we speak about mass vaccination of the population, about tens and hundreds of millions of vaccine doses, obviously, it will take time. I would say that if everything is all right, as we plan and as big companies in other countries plan, it will probably be possible at the beginning of next year," he said.

The scientist is very cautious about the prospects of mass vaccination against the coronavirus infection. "Vaccine development is a long thing. You see, if you want to prove that the candidate vaccine you have developed really works for, say, six months, then clinical tests of such a vaccine should take a long time," he stressed.

According to the academy president, it is necessary to monitor the vaccine-induced antibodies for at least six months. "Naturally, it terms of some mobilization decisions, when it is necessary to do something quickly to protect risk groups, to protect doctors working in the so-called red zone, work can be accelerated," Sergeyev said.

