Russia to increase ground-based robots in army, says top defense official

Russia to increase ground-based robots in army, says top defense official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's Defense Minister Andrey Belousov announced that the Russian Armed Forces will acquire a much larger number of ground-based robots this year.

On April 8, the Russian Defense Ministry held a scientific and technical conference on the issues of use and development of ground-based robots taking into account the experience of the special military operation, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Belousov pointed out that last year, the defense industry and volunteer organizations delivered several hundred ground-based robots to the Russian military. "This year we plan to deliver many more," he said.

News.Az