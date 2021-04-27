Russia to release 57 mln coronavirus vaccine doses for civil distribution by end of May
- 27 Apr 2021 12:33
- 03 Oct 2025 02:29
- 160532
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/russia-to-release-57-mln-coronavirus-vaccine-doses-for-civil-distribution-by-end-of-may Copied
Russia plans to release 57 mln coronavirus vaccine doses for civil distribution by the end of May, the Health Ministry said in a report on its activities in 2020.
"As many as 11.6 mln vaccine doses have been provided to Russian regions. A total of 57 mln vaccine doses are expected to be released for civil distribution by the end of May 2021," the report reads.