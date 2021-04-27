Russia to release 57 mln coronavirus vaccine doses for civil distribution by end of May

Russia plans to release 57 mln coronavirus vaccine doses for civil distribution by the end of May, the Health Ministry said in a report on its activities in 2020.

"As many as 11.6 mln vaccine doses have been provided to Russian regions. A total of 57 mln vaccine doses are expected to be released for civil distribution by the end of May 2021," the report reads.

News.Az