Ukraine–Russia war: Key developments over the past 24 hours

Russian strikes hit several regions, with Zaporizhzhia suffering a rocket barrage that set homes on fire and caused casualties, News.Az reports.

Overnight (00:00–06:00)

Additional attacks were reported in Mykolaiv and Kharkiv. Shelling also took place near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, where smoke was seen close to off-site diesel storage, though no damage to the plant was confirmed.

Morning (06:00–12:00)

Ukraine launched drone and glide-bomb strikes on Russian-held positions and logistics hubs. In Russia’s Saratov region, explosions and a fire broke out at an oil refinery after a Ukrainian long-range strike, with the full extent of the damage still being assessed.

Midday (12:00–15:00)

A report from Yale’s Humanitarian Research Lab revealed a network of 210 facilities in Russia and occupied territories linked to the detention and re-education of Ukrainian children. The researchers estimate that around 19,500 children have been taken since 2022, with about 1,600 returned so far.

Afternoon (15:00–18:00)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia has used more than 3,500 drones, nearly 190 missiles and over 2,500 aerial bombs against Ukraine since the beginning of September. He called for a unified European air-defense system. At the same time, reports indicated that Russia’s oil system is under growing pressure from Ukrainian strikes, and that the state pipeline operator may be forced to reduce throughput because of damage at refineries and ports.

Evening (18:00–24:00)

Regional updates confirmed two civilian deaths and several injuries from the day’s Russian attacks across southern and eastern Ukraine. Emergency crews continued firefighting and rescue operations. The European Union also advanced plans for a six-billion-euro “drone wall” along its eastern frontier, integrating detection and counter-drone systems based on Ukrainian battlefield experience.

