Russia–Ukraine war over past 24 hours: Russian strikes intensify as fighting escalates

Russian forces have intensified aerial and ground attacks across several Ukrainian regions over the past 24 hours, causing civilian casualties, damaging critical infrastructure, and forcing new evacuations in frontline communities, News.az reports.

The escalation comes as Ukraine continues to call for increased international military support ahead of the winter months.

Hospital in Kharkiv Hit by Russian Strikes

In one of the most serious incidents, a major hospital in the city of Kharkiv was struck during a series of Russian aerial attacks. According to Ukrainian officials, seven people were injured and around 50 patients had to be urgently evacuated. Energy infrastructure was also targeted during the same wave of strikes, disrupting local power supplies.

Authorities said the attack involved guided aerial bombs and drones, which have become a regular feature of Russia’s long-range strike campaign. Emergency services worked through the night to stabilize the situation.

Mass Evacuations Around Kupiansk

In the northeast, Ukrainian authorities ordered mass evacuations from dozens of settlements around the strategic town of Kupiansk due to intensified Russian shelling. Initially, 27 localities were affected, involving more than 400 families. The evacuation order was later expanded to nearly 40 communities as conditions deteriorated along the front line.

Kupiansk has been one of the most contested areas in recent months, with Russian forces trying to push westward to regain territory lost in 2022.

Moscow Claims Gains in Donetsk

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that its troops captured the village of Balahan in the Donetsk region. The claim has not been independently verified. If confirmed, this would mark another incremental territorial gain for Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, where heavy fighting continues.

Ukraine Expands Use of Helicopters Against Drones

To counter the growing threat of one-way attack drones used by Russia, Ukraine is forming new helicopter units capable of operating around the clock and in all weather conditions. Officials say these units will support air defense efforts by intercepting drones before they reach populated areas or critical infrastructure, helping to reduce dependence on expensive missile systems.

Energy Infrastructure Under Pressure

Russian forces have maintained a steady tempo of strikes on Ukraine’s energy grid, targeting power plants and transmission lines across multiple regions. Kyiv has warned that Moscow is trying to weaken Ukraine’s energy resilience ahead of the winter, echoing a strategy used in previous years to pressure the population through blackouts.

Attack on U.N. Aid Convoy in Kherson

In southern Ukraine, a United Nations-marked humanitarian convoy came under attack from Russian drones in Kherson Oblast. Two trucks were destroyed. The U.N. condemned the strike, calling it a violation of international humanitarian law. No casualties were reported, but the incident has raised concerns about the safety of aid operations in conflict zones.

Diplomatic Developments

On the diplomatic front, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intensified appeals for more air defense systems from the United States, European allies, and G7 partners. Western officials are reportedly discussing the potential supply of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, which could extend the country’s strike capabilities deeper into Russian positions.

Poland’s foreign minister also warned that Russia may expand its attacks deeper into Europe. Warsaw showcased a captured Shahed drone, calling for the creation of a “drone wall” along the eastern flank of NATO to protect against future strikes.

In a separate domestic move, Zelenskyy revoked the citizenship of Odesa mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov and other figures accused of maintaining pro-Kremlin ties, signaling a continued crackdown on perceived internal threats.

