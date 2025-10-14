Russia–Ukraine war: Nuclear risks, drone escalation, and energy strikes over the past 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

The past 24 hours have seen a sharp intensification of both military and strategic developments in the Russia–Ukraine war, ranging from escalating drone strikes on critical infrastructure to renewed international efforts to prevent a nuclear disaster at Zaporizhzhia, News.az reports.

Nuclear Watchdog Pushes for Local Truce at Zaporizhzhia

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has renewed its call for a local ceasefire zone around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to restore damaged external power lines. The facility — Europe’s largest — has been relying on backup diesel generators since September 23, marking its tenth loss of external power since the full-scale war began.

The IAEA proposes a two-step plan: first repairing the Dniprovska 750 kV line on Russian-controlled territory, followed by the Ferosplavna-1 330 kV line on the Ukrainian side. While Kyiv has offered safety guarantees for repair crews, Moscow has yet to respond formally. Experts warn that prolonged outages pose serious risks to the plant’s cooling systems, potentially triggering a radiological crisis.

Drone Attacks on Rail and Energy Infrastructure Surge

Russia has intensified explosive drone attacks targeting Ukraine’s railway network, aiming to disrupt supply chains and troop movements. Ukrainian officials say Moscow is producing nearly 4,000 drones monthly, allowing sustained precision strikes on logistical nodes, locomotives, and railway stations.

At the same time, Russian forces launched large-scale missile, drone, and glide-bomb attacks on Ukraine’s power grid, hitting Kyiv, Donetsk, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions. Over the last week, Moscow has used 3,100 drones, 92 missiles, and 1,360 glide bombs in these strikes. Ukrainian authorities have managed to restore power to more than 800,000 Kyiv residents after overnight outages.

In Crimea, a Ukrainian drone strike set ablaze a major oil terminal in Feodosia, damaging multiple fuel reservoirs and electricity substations. Since August, Ukraine has targeted more than 30 Russian energy facilities, contributing to emerging fuel shortages within Russia.

Frontline Claims and Battlefield Dynamics

Along the front lines, Russia has claimed advances in Donetsk and near Kupiansk, asserting the capture of new villages. Ukraine counters that several of these assaults were repelled, particularly near Dobropillia, and says no major operational breakthroughs have been recorded.

President Vladimir Putin recently stated that Russian forces have seized nearly 5,000 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory in 2025, covering around 1% of Ukraine’s land area. Kyiv disputes these figures, arguing that Moscow’s gains have been mostly limited and heavily contested.

Diplomatic Maneuvers and Strategic Messaging

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to travel to the United States this week to press for the delivery of long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles and to meet political leaders, including former U.S. President Donald Trump. Moscow has voiced “extreme concern” over potential U.S. decisions to supply such weapons, warning of escalatory consequences.

Meanwhile, the European Union has begun funding a special tribunal to investigate alleged Russian war crimes. Ukrainian officials are also advocating for the use of frozen Russian assets held in Western states to support Kyiv’s defense and reconstruction.

Strategic Outlook

The developments highlight how the war is evolving into a hybrid campaign where energy systems, logistics networks, and nuclear security are as decisive as territorial control. The growing reliance on drone warfare, coupled with winter’s approach, signals an intensification of attacks on civilian infrastructure.

The Zaporizhzhia situation remains one of the most pressing global concerns, as any escalation there could have catastrophic transboundary consequences.

News.Az