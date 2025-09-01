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Geran-5
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Russia has introduced the Geran-5 jet-powered attack drone and demonstrated its catapult launch for the first time.09 May 2026-18:21
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Russia launched a massive overnight drone attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, wounding six civilians, including a 10-year-old girl, local officials said Thursday.06 Nov 2025-15:55
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Russian forces struck a Ukrainian forward command post near Byryne in the Chernihiv region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on August 13, 2025.13 Aug 2025-09:36
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