Russia vows to respond adequately if U.S. closes visa center

Russia will give adequate response if the United States closes Russia's visa center, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"In case such measures are implemented, the Russian side will give an adequate response," the diplomat said.Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told media that the United States had notified the Russian side that both offices of the Russian visa center in Washington and New York were closing.The United States was also depriving Russian diplomats' right of tax exemption in the country.

News.Az