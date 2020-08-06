Russia welcomes US plans to reduce troop size in Afghanistan to 4,000
Moscow welcomes Washington’s plans to reduce the number of US troops in Afghanistan to 4,000, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of Information and Press Alexei Zaitsev said at a briefing on Thursday.
"We welcome Washington’s intention to reduce the number of US troops in Afghanistan to ‘anywhere from 4,000 to 5,000’," he said in response to a TASS question.