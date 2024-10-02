Russia works on issue of opening a consulate general in Karabakh at political level

+ ↺ − 16 px

The issue of opening new consulate general of Russia on the territory of Azerbaijan is being worked on at the political level, the head of the consular department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aleksey Klimov, said in an interview with TASS, News.Az reports

Answering the question about the possibility of opening new consulates in Azerbaijan, including in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Klimov noted that this issue is currently being worked on at the political level."As the relevant agreements with the Azerbaijani side are finalized, the consular department of the MFA will join in the implementation of practical steps related to them," the Russian diplomat emphasized.

