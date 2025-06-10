Russian aerial attack on Ukraine kills at least three dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, Ukrainian officials confirmed that Russia launched drone and missile attacks overnight in four different locations, resulting in several deaths and injuries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted to X Tuesday that the cities of Kyiv and Odessa were struck by missiles and drones, as were places in the Dnipro and Chernihiv region, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Zelensky said that 315 drones were used, as were seven missiles, two of which he claimed were North Korean-made ballistic weapons. Homes and areas of infrastructure were damaged, and in Odessa a hospital was allegedly targeted. Thirteen people were injured, and there were fatalities, Zelensky said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram Tuesday that the two people were killed and four injured in Odessa "as a result of a night attack on the city." He further stated that a hospital was targeted there in a series of posts that described several drone strikes. Tuesday evening Klitschko described the drones as they attacked, which left residential buildings damaged and burnt by fires ignited during the strikes.

