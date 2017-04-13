Yandex metrika counter

Russian and Turkish presidents hold phone conversation

A telephone conversation held between the Russian president Vladimir Putin and Turkish president Receb Tayyip Erdogan, APA reports quoting press service of the Kremlin.

According to the report, during a telephone conversation presidents discussed the development of the situation in Syria.

"The development of the situation in Syria is discussed, a mutual spirit is expressed for continuing joint work to strengthen the cessation of hostilities, readiness to continue to promote the inter-Syrian negotiation process both in Astana and in Geneva formats", - the report said.

News.Az


