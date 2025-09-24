Russian athletes arrive in Azerbaijan for 3rd CIS Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian table tennis and shooting teams have arrived in Azerbaijan's Ganja city to participate in the 3rd CIS Games.

At Ganja International Airport, the athletes were welcomed by representatives of the Organizing Committee of the 3rd CIS Games and journalists, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The 3rd CIS Games will be held from September 28 to October 8 across seven cities of Azerbaijan — Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, and Khankendi.

The opening and closing ceremonies will take place at the Ganja stadium.

News.Az