Russian Azimuth cancels flights to Azerbaijan

Azimuth Airlines has cancelled flights to Azerbaijan from the airports of Mineralnye Vody and Sochi, News.az reports citing Interfax.

It is specified that flights from Mineralnye Vody to Baku and Ganja, as well as from Sochi to Baku, have been cancelled due to the revocation of slots by the airports of Baku and Ganja in connection with the revocation of flight permission by the aviation authorities of Azerbaijan.Earlier, several foreign airlines suspended flights to the Russian Federation amid the investigation into the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Embraer 190 passenger plane that occurred near the Kazakh city of Aktau on December 25. Among them were AZAL itself (cancelled flights from Baku to 10 cities in the Russian Federation), as well as Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air (from Astana to Yekaterinburg), Israel's El Al (from Tel Aviv to Moscow), and the Arab Flydubai (from Dubai to Sochi and Mineralnye Vody).

News.Az