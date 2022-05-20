Russian, Belarusian presidents to meet in Sochi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi on Monday, a Kremlin spokesman told journalists on Friday, News.Az reports.

Dmitry Peskov said the meeting between the Russian and Belarusian leaders was agreed during the jubilee summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Moscow on May 16.

It was reported earlier that Putin is expected to hold a meeting of the presidium of the State Council on May 25. Peskov declined to comment on the Russian leader’s other plans for the coming week.

News.Az