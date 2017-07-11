Russian defense adviser killed in militant attack in Hama, Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military adviser Nicholai Afanasov was fatally wounded by artillery shells in Hama, the Russian Ministry of Defense said, Sputnik reports.

"As a result of a sudden mortar attack by militants the town of Syrian Government troops in Hama province killed Russian military adviser Captain Nikolai Afanasov," the MoD added. Afanasov was stationed in Syria to assist and advise in the training of ground forces.

The captain has been recommended to receive a military award posthumously for his service.

Afanasov was joined by fellow advisers as part of a contingency to prepare troops for combat. The shelling targeted a garrison housing Syrian government security forces. t's unclear whether other Russian officers suffered wounds from the attack.

Hama is located about 25 miles north of Homs and is a major hub for road traffic in west-central Syria. Aleppo is 85 miles north of the city where the Russian officer was killed during active duty.

