Russian defense minister arrives in Türkiye
- 22 Jul 2022 10:55
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 175497
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/russian-defense-minister-arrives-in-turkiye Copied
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has arrived in Istanbul, Türkiye, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.
Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye, and the UN are expected to sign an agreement on Ukrainian grain exports from the Black Sea ports at 16:30 local time.
Ukraine’s Minister of Infrastructure Alexander Kubrakov is also on a visit to Istanbul.