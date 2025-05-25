Russian Defense Ministry: 51 Ukrainian drones shot down in country in seven hours

Russian air defense systems destroyed five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) within an hour.

This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense, News.Az reports.

According to the information, the UAVs were neutralized between 13:00 and 20:00 local time.

It is noted that 23 UAVs were destroyed over the Kursk region, 12 over the Oryol region, 11 over the Tula region, six over the Moscow region and one over the Kaluga region.

The Russian Defense Ministry emphasized that all the destroyed drones were of the aircraft type.

