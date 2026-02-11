Russian drone strike kills children in Kharkiv - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian drone strike on a residential home in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region has left three young children and a man dead, regional officials said, as attacks on frontline areas continue.

The drone struck a private house in the city of Bohodukhiv, causing a fire and heavy damage. Emergency teams were dispatched to the scene to carry out search-and-rescue operations and assist the injured, News.Az reports, citing Kharkiv regional military administration head Oleh Syniehubov.

Authorities later confirmed that two one-year-old boys and a two-year-old girl were killed in the attack, along with a 34-year-old man who was inside the home at the time. Two women were injured, including a pregnant woman and an elderly woman, who are receiving medical care.

The Kharkiv region has faced repeated aerial and artillery attacks in recent days. Earlier this week, regional officials reported another strike in Bohodukhiv that killed a child and his mother. Ongoing shelling has also damaged energy infrastructure, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency in parts of the region.

Ukrainian officials say attacks have also targeted civilian infrastructure, including a vehicle delivering humanitarian aid to local residents earlier this week. The security situation in the region remains tense as fighting continues.

News.Az