Russian drone strike on Kyiv injures 14, sparks fires across city

At least 14 people were injured in an overnight Russian drone attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said Friday, as falling debris from intercepted drones ignited fires across multiple neighborhoods and damaged critical railway infrastructure.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that 12 of the injured were hospitalized while two others were treated on site. The attack affected six of the capital’s ten districts, with damage reported on both sides of the Dnipro River, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

In the Holosiivskyi district, drone debris ignited a fire at a medical facility. In Svyatoshynskyi, a warehouse blaze broke out, and separate debris sparked fires in the courtyard of a 16-story residential building. Additional fires were reported on rooftops and courtyards in the Solomianskyi district, while a residential building in Shevchenkivskyi was also hit.

Witnesses described a night of relentless air raid sirens and explosions as Ukrainian air defense units engaged incoming drones. Footage from local media showed residents sheltering in subway stations as air raid alerts persisted into the early hours.

Ukraine’s national rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia confirmed damage to rail infrastructure in Kyiv. The attack disrupted passenger train operations, causing delays and diversions across the network.

This strike marks one of the latest in a growing wave of Russian air assaults on the Ukrainian capital, which has seen a sharp uptick in drone and missile attacks in recent weeks.

