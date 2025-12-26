Russian drone strikes Odesa infrastructure, fire erupts

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian drone attack struck an infrastructure facility in Odesa overnight, causing a fire, authorities reported. Odesa City Military Administration head Serhii Lysak said preliminary reports show no casualties.



Emergency teams are working at the site, while specialists inspect surrounding areas for damage to civilian infrastructure and residential buildings. The Ukrainian Scientific Center of Marine Ecology is monitoring coastal waters for environmental impact, with cleanup efforts underway, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Power engineers continue restoring electricity to affected households.

In recent weeks, Odesa has seen increased attacks on energy and infrastructure facilities. Earlier strikes on December 19, 22, and 25 caused power, water, and heating outages in parts of the city. Authorities remain on high alert as they continue monitoring and repairing essential services.

