Russian expert: The statement of the Armenian Defense Minister confirms its status as an aggressor country

+ ↺ − 16 px

The understanding that the Armenian defense minister openly declares control over the positions in Karabakh makes us once again convinced of the arguments of Baku that the current regime in Yerevan is chauvinistic and non-negotiable. That is, openly aggressive, which also affects the global opinion that Armenia is an aggressor country.

The due statement came from the Russian political scientist, security and conflict expert Yevgeny Mikhailov while commenting on the statement of Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan that the Armenian armed forces are still on the line of contact in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and the border with Azerbaijan, actively using new technical means, improved system and methods of organization of combat duty.

"I don't understand what Yerevan is counting on when raising claims on Karabakh and fixing its military on the line of contact? It is obvious that the country's economy will not allow getting involved in a long military company, and equipping the armed forces leaves much to be desired. Again, Armenians themselves have repeatedly admitted that Azerbaijan is now the most prepared country in terms of modern weapons. And Pashinyan's regime will not be able to fight only at the desire of ultra-patriots. I have no doubt that the people of this country are not ready for battles now, but there is no choice for them," he said.

At the same time, the expert notes that all parties interested in the de-escalation of the conflict still do not leave attempts at a peaceful settlement.

"At least, there is hope that it is Russia, as a guarantor of Armenia's statehood, that will use all available levers to prevent a large-scale military conflict from breaking out near its borders. Why fight when it is possible to reach a real agreement, and this is what Russia and Azerbaijan offer, based on previously reached agreements on the phased return of the occupied areas. In any case, time is now playing into the hands of Baku, which competently builds a dialogue with Moscow as opposed to Yerevan," Russian military expert Yevgeny Mikhailov concluded.

News.Az













News.Az