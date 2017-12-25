Russian Export Center office opened in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

An office of the Russian Export Center (REC) was opened in Baku today.

The opening ceremony was attended by Russia's Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin, Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev, head of the REC Group Peter Fradkov and head of the REC office in Azerbaijan Nuri Guliyev.

Shahin Mustafayev said that the opening of a REC office in Baku will foster development of trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan, AzerTAc reported.

The Baku office became the fifth foreign office of the REC with previous opened in Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Vietnam.

News.Az

News.Az