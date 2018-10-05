Russian fighter jet crashes near Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

No casualties were reported as pilots manage to eject themselves, according to state news agency.

A Russian fighter jet crashed near Moscow on Friday, the official news agency reported.

A MiG-29 type military aircraft belonging to Gromov Flight Research Institute has crashed near Moscow, TASS news agency said, citing officials.

No casualties were reported as the two pilots ejected themselves.

The cause of the crash is yet to be known.

The MiG-29 fighter jet -- known for its superb maneuver abilities -- was designed and manufactured during the Soviet Union.

