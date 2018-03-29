Russian FM and OSCE Secretary General to discuss Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold a meeting on April 5 with OSCE Secretary General Tomas Greminger and will discuss European security issues and ways to improve the effectiveness of this organization, the Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said, APA reports citing TASS.

M. Zakharova noted that during the talks it is planned to discuss topical issues on the OSCE agenda and ways to increase the effectiveness of its work.

According to Zakharova, during the talks it is expected to exchange assessments of the role and contribution of the OSCE in the settlement of conflicts in Donbas, Transnistria and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the work of the Geneva discussions on stability in Transcaucasia, and will touch upon the field activities of the organization in the Balkans and Central Asia.

News.Az

