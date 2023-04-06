Russian FM Lavrov arrives in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Ankara on Thursday evening at the invitation of his Turkish his counterpart Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, News.az reports with reference to TASS.

It is expected that Lavrov in contacts with the Turkish side will elaborate on energy issues, the situation in Ukraine, the implementation of the grain deal, as well as the situation in Karabakh and the dialogue between Türkiye’s Ankara and Syria’s Damascus.

News.Az