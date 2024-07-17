Russian FM: US directly involved in Middle East, Ukraine conflicts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The diplomatic cover-up of Israel’s actions has made Washington directly involved in the Middle East conflict as well as in Ukraine, Chairman of the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting on the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"By offering a diplomatic cover-up for Israel’s actions and sending weapons and munitions, Washington - everybody understands this - has become directly complicit in the conflict, just as it does regarding the situation in Ukraine. Once this support ends, bloodshed will stop. However, the United States is either unwilling or unable to do so. Apparently, the key thing is not saving human lives, but the maneuvers that will enable them to score more points in the election campaign," Lavrov said.Lavrov emphasized that "the current unprecedented outburst of violence in the Middle East is largely a consequence of the well-known US policy in the region.""It is the consequence of that diplomacy which ‘effectiveness’ American representatives have been telling us for nearly ten months, demanding that we curtail the work on the platform of the UN Security Council.""My US counterpart, Antony Blinken, has also come up with such a call. Time after time, [the United States] resorts to the right of veto, blocking the calls for an immediate, lasting and comprehensive ceasefire," the Russian foreign minister concluded.

News.Az