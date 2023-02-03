Russian FM’s statement has great political meaning and significance: Azerbaijani MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s statement that “Azerbaijan has returned its territories by military means” has a great political meaning and significance, Elman Nasirov, a member of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, told News.Az.

First of all, according to the lawmaker, it is significant that Russia once again affirms that these territories belong to Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan has returned them.

“The second important point is that after the victory in the Second Karabakh War, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated that the next victory is the acceptance by the international community of this war’s results. From this point of view, Lavrov’s position is the recognition of Azerbaijan’s historical victory. This will produce far-reaching outcomes,” he said.

Nasirov noted that such a statement is also a serious message to Armenia that Russian peacekeepers are currently stationed in a certain part of Karabakh, and their mission will end in 2025. The MP said that Armenia should accept this reality.

The MP said Lavrov’s statement also indicates that Moscow is dissatisfied with Yerevan’s policy.

“Previously, Lavrov didn’t use to express such open views. He used to do diplomatic maneuvers. But this statement once again shows that Moscow disapproves of the steps taken by the Pashinyan government. In particular, Armenia’s inviting an EU civil mission for two years instead of two months is regarded by the Kremlin as the beginning of NATO’s presence in this region. It is not ruled out that Armenia will be forced to make an explanation for all this soon. Moscow will take appropriate steps,” Nasirov said.

The MP stressed that the Russian foreign minister’s statement is of great importance for Azerbaijan.

“More realistic and more serious steps are most likely to be taken soon towards the settlement of the post-war issues,” he added.

News.Az