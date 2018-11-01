Russian Foreign Ministry talks steps to increase OSCE MG effectiveness

+ ↺ − 16 px

Improving the effectiveness of the OSCE Minsk Group's activity in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a sphere of discussion of special representatives involved in this procedure, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press conference, answering Trend's question on Nov. 1.

The specific steps needed to improve efficiency include the negotiation process, contacts with parties, moving forward based on existing agreements, she said.

"This all is diplomatic routine, which is being undertaken," Zakharova added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az