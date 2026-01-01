Yandex metrika counter

Russian gas exports via TurkStream hit record in 2025

  • Economics
  • Share
Russian gas exports via TurkStream hit record in 2025
Photo: Anadolu Agency

Russian gas exports to Europe through the TurkStream pipeline rose by 8.3% in 2025, reaching a record 18 billion cubic meters, according to data from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG).

In December, Russian gas supplies to European countries via TurkStream increased by 13.6% compared to December 2024, reaching 1.73 billion cubic meters, which is an absolute record for a single month since the start of pipeline operations in January 2020, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The previous peak of 1.68 billion cubic meters was recorded in October 2025.

The TurkStream gas pipeline, which runs from Russia to Türkiye via the Black Sea, has a capacity of 31.5 bln cubic meters and is designed to supply gas to Türkiye and the countries of southern and southeastern Europe.

It is the last active route for Russian gas supplies to Europe after the end of gas transit through Ukraine. The starting point of TurkStream is the Russkaya compressor station near the city of Anapa.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      