Russian gas exports via TurkStream hit record in 2025

In December, Russian gas supplies to European countries via TurkStream increased by 13.6% compared to December 2024, reaching 1.73 billion cubic meters, which is an absolute record for a single month since the start of pipeline operations in January 2020, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The previous peak of 1.68 billion cubic meters was recorded in October 2025.

The TurkStream gas pipeline, which runs from Russia to Türkiye via the Black Sea, has a capacity of 31.5 bln cubic meters and is designed to supply gas to Türkiye and the countries of southern and southeastern Europe.

It is the last active route for Russian gas supplies to Europe after the end of gas transit through Ukraine. The starting point of TurkStream is the Russkaya compressor station near the city of Anapa.