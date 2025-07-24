Russian gas supply to Armenia halted

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gazprom Armenia has announced a temporary suspension of natural gas supplies to Armenia due to emergency repair work on the North Caucasus–Transcaucasia transit pipeline in Georgia, News.Az reports.

The repairs are expected to continue until 19:00 on July 26.

Despite the disruption, Gazprom Armenia stated that gas supply to consumers will remain uninterrupted, thanks to domestic reserves and additional natural gas imports from Iran.

News.Az