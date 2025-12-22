Russian general killed in Moscow car bomb

+ ↺ − 16 px

A high-ranking Russian general was killed in a car bomb in Moscow on Monday.

Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Russian General Staff's army operational training directorate, died in the blast, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Investigators are exploring multiple possibilities, including the involvement of Ukrainian special services, the committee said.

The incident highlights growing security concerns in the Russian capital amid ongoing regional tensions.

News.Az