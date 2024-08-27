Russian Intelligence Chief hopes Pavel Durov will not reveal classified information to the West

+ ↺ − 16 px

"I hope that Pavel Durov will not reveal classified information to the West," Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation Sergei Naryshkin stated, News.az reports.

"I am very hopeful that he will not allow this," the Service Head noted as he responded to a question on whether Russia has concerns regarding Durov sharing sensitive information.Note that Telegram'd founder Pavel Durov was detained in Paris airport on August 24.

News.Az