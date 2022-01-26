Russian investments in Azerbaijan exceed $4.2B – ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian investments in Azerbaijan surpass $4.2 billion, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said at a press conference on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“Some $2.9 billion accounted for the trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia for 11 months of 2021,” the ambassador said. “Taking into account December 2021, this figure may reach $3 billion.”

Bocharnikov noted that the presidents of the two countries met four times in 2021.

“Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov visited Russia in May 2021, where a plan of interaction until 2024 was drawn up,” the diplomat added. “Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova also visited Russia several times. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk visited Azerbaijan and met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.”

