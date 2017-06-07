Russian, Iranian foreign ministers urge Qatar and Arab states to start dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian and Iranian foreign ministers, Sergei Lavrov and Javad Zarif, urged Qatar and Arab states to start dialogue and join efforts against terrorism on Wednesday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said after their phone conversation, APA reports quoting TASS.

"In the wake of a crisis in relations between Qatar and some other Arab states, Sergei Lavrov and Javad Zarif called on all the sides concerned to start dialogue in order to work out mutually acceptable solutions to preserve peace and stability in the Persian Gulf and to consolidate efforts in the fight against terrorism," the ministry said.

The phone conversation was held at request of the Iranian side, the ministry said.

Lavrov and Zarif exchanged views on the Syrian crisis and agreed to be in contact, particularly over upcoming events of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (CSO).

