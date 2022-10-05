Russian journalist who fled house arrest says she is innocent

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, accused of spreading fake news after staging a series of lone protests against the war in Ukraine, said on Wednesday she had fled house arrest because she had no case to answer, News.az reports citing Kyivpost.

"I consider myself completely innocent, and since our state refuses to comply with its own laws, I refuse to comply with the measure of restraint imposed on me as of 30 September 2022 and release myself from it," she said.

News.Az