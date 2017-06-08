Russian journalist's question about Karabakh enrages Nalbandian

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian held a joint press conference after a meeting with his Italian counterpart Angelino Alfano in Rome. At a press conference, Nalbandian responded harshly to a Russian journalist who asked about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Minval.az reports with reference to the Turkish agency DHA that Nalbandian was stumped by the journalist's question "when will you liberate the occupied territories of Azerbaijan?", bursting into anger

"It's a pity that you've asked me such a question. It is written either in the editorial office or in Baku," Nalbandian replied with a changed expression.

Then he stated that they adhere to the recommendations of the OSCE Minsk Group over the settlement of the conflict.

News.Az

