Russian MFA: EU observers in Armenia may bring geopolitical conflict to the region

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) commented on the European Union's (EU) sending a civilian mission of 100 people to Armenia, including the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, for a period of two years, News.az reports citing the Russian MFA.

According to the Ministry, the EU observers in Armenia may bring geopolitical conflict to the region.

News.Az