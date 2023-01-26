Russian MFA: EU observers in Armenia may bring geopolitical conflict to the region
The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) commented on the European Union's (EU) sending a civilian mission of 100 people to Armenia, including the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, for a period of two years, News.az reports citing the Russian MFA.
According to the Ministry, the EU observers in Armenia may bring geopolitical conflict to the region.